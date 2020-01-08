“Finally after about 4 years, we are here": Inmates will soon move into new Laurel County jail

Inmates will soon move into the new Laurel County Correctional Center.

Laurel County Jailer Jaimie Mosley says this is a vision that has been in the making for a long time.

“We began with the concept of actually doing in about four years ago and then visited a lot of other facilities throughout the state and even some of the state," said Mosley. “Finally after about four years, we are here."

The project began in response to an overcrowding problem.

“Many of our cells are severely overcrowded and too many people in there in the actual room that we have, so every inmate will be in a bunk here in this facility. No one will be on the floor.”

Mosley says this 664-bed facility will not only benefit inmates.

“I think we got one of the greatest groups of people in this business and now they have a building that’s equally as equipped to work in every day. Much safer facility for them to work in."

Throughout the new facility, one key component is technology, including touchscreen cameras and iPads.

“We have some new technology here that we brought into the facility that we have not utilized before. So we are really excited about our mobile cell check system that we use to monitor the inmates."

The jailer said this thoroughly thought-out plan has the goal of creating a safer and better environment for everyone involved.

The public has a chance to see the facility Friday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.