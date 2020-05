A man was arrested Monday after deputies found drugs inside his car.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Department arrested Edd Pack, 27, of Inez after a traffic stop.

Deputies say they found several bags of crystal meth and a used needle inside Pack's car.

Pack, who has an outstanding parole violation, was charged with the possession of a contraband substance and the intent to buy or sell contraband.

Pack was transported to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.