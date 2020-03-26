Individuals living off of Social Security will receive benefit checks

We at WYMT received many calls and emails from viewers who wanted to know whether or not individuals that are living on social security will receive the benefit checks as a result of the stimulus package currently making its way through congress.

Thursday, we talked directly to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for answers.

His office told WYMT that all U.S. residents who are not claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work-eligible social security number (up to the income threshold limits) will receive a stimulus check.

"This does apply to those who have no income, as well as those who receive income from non-taxable means-tested benefit programs, such as Social Security," they told us in a statement.

The Senate passed the mammoth $2.2 trillion economic rescue package Wednesday night steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented response amid record new jobless claims and mounting evidence that the economy is in a recession.

The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared somber and exhausted as he announced the vote - and he released senators from Washington until April 20, though he promised to recall them if needed.

The package is intended as a relief for a sinking economy and a nation facing a grim toll from a coronavirus that has killed more than 21,000 people worldwide.

It now goes to the House of Representatives, where Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she expects it to pass with an overwhelming majority.