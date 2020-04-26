Increased testing hopeful to lower Kentucky’s coronavirus death rate

More drive-thru COVID-19 tests will be available on Monday in Lexington.

Sister station WKYT reports as part of the state's partnership with Kroger, a new testing site is opening at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

“It looks like right now we’re about at the top of our curve,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton from Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Stanton explained that testing has been limited until this point. “We were testing high-risk patients, those that end up in emergency departments those with significant symptoms, those are the hospitals.”

More testing availability allows people with mild symptoms, or sometimes no symptoms at all to be tested. This allows those people who test positive to self-isolate to prevent spreading it to the most vulnerable.

With increased testing, the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise. Dr. Stanton said people should not worry about that. As a matter of fact, the data could prove that Kentucky’s death rate is actually lower than what it seems.

“I think that number is actually going to drop significantly with widespread testing, especially now that we’re doing asymptomatic patients because we’re going to start to see those folks that really may not have even known that they had it to begin with,” he said.

As far as reopening businesses, Dr. Stanton said he thinks some can start, but should not rush to it. He also said people still need to be aware of social distancing so we do not create another wave.

“I think that’s going to be a long term threat until there is a vaccine available,” he warned.

Appointments for testing at the BCTC site have been filled for the first week. More will be available May 4-8.