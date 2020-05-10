Church at center of legal battle with Gov. Beshear holds in-person service

Churchgoers made their way into Tabernacle Baptist Church Sunday morning marking its first in-person service since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports the legal team of the church claimed Beshear unlawfully targeted religious groups by banning in-person services because of the pandemic. They also mentioned that it was a violation of the first amendment right to freedom of religion and freedom of assembly.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined the lawsuit weeks before the federal judge's ruling.

The judge granted the church’s request for a temporary restraining order, technically allowing all churches in Kentucky to hold in-person services, though the final decision is left up to the churches themselves.

The judge said people must practice social distancing and health guidelines mandated by the CDC. A representative for the Nicholasville church said they are planning to follow that order. This was clear as churchgoers wore masks as they entered the church on Sunday.

However, many churches still say they’re waiting until Beshear’s original date of May 20th to open back up. While Beshear knows he cannot stop in-person gatherings for services, he is strongly encouraging people to wait and create a thorough plan before they come together.

“We must make sure that any house of worship is ready. Even just the cleaning that’s required is more significant than is done just about anywhere else,” he said in his Saturday news conference.

Tabernacle Baptist Church will continue to stream services live on Facebook for people who are not attending the in-person services.