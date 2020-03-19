Immunosuppressed, local organ recipient goes into 'lockdown' at her home

Uncertainty is a feeling surrounding a lot of people, but for those who are immunocompromised or are in the demographics to be hardest hit by COVID-19, now is an incredibly scary time.

One woman from Perry County who now lives in Hindman knows all too well what that is like.

"At first, I didn't think it was a big deal," said Krystal Combs, talking about the coronavirus.

Krystal is immunosuppressed. She had a Volvulus, in short, she lost all of her small intestine and most of her large. For 293 days all the food she got was through an IV.

In late 2016, she received an organ donation. Things have been better since. She now lives with her boyfriend and his two kids in their new home. But lately, no one but the family comes in or out of the house.

"If I catch this, it's more than likely gonna be a death sentence," Krystal added. "It's really scary cause I mean they tell you once you have a transplant you have no immune system basically. You have a little bit but not enough to fight anything off."

At their home, cleaning and disinfecting is an around-the-clock job. She's an advocate for organ donation and wants people to not forget about those with bad immune systems.

She said her doctors have told her she cannot travel at all. With a household of four people, they are all adjusting to a new way of life.

"And you know just like I said we've never lived in this lifestyle so it's just something new to all of us," said Nathan Day, Krystal's boyfriend.

"They've been amazing they really have, they've helped more than they'll ever know," Krystal added.

Krystal says she wants to make sure people do not hoard items. She needed disinfectants, something crucial to her, but most shelves were empty. She asks that you take what you need and to not stockpile.