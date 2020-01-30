Immigration bill clears Kentucky Senate committee

A Republican-backed bill to ban sanctuary policies by most public agencies in Kentucky advanced in the legislature.

Senate Bill 1 cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee after an emotional hearing Thursday.

Opponents predict it will spread fear among immigrants, despite assurances that there's no cause for concern. Some shared their immigration horror stories and fears of not going to police to get help or of being improperly profiled.

"This law is onerous for law enforcement and agency employees and will likely result in racial and nationality profiling," said immigration attorney Ron Russell.

The bill would prohibit public entities, including city and county governments, from adopting sanctuary policies. Most agencies would be required to cooperate with federal immigration agents. Several entities would be exempt, including boards of education, schools, rape crisis and domestic violence centers and child advocacy centers.

Supporters say it will ensure cooperation to enforce federal immigration laws. They added it is not a statement on immigration, but a measure to keep people safe.

"This bill does nothing to create an obligation with any state or local law enforcement agency that has to go out and start being proactive in federal immigration law," said Senator Danny Carroll (R-Paducah).

The bill passed with a 7-2 vote, with Senator Webb abstaining. It could be voted on by the full Senate early next week and is expected to easily pass.

