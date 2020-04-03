“I love and miss them.": Kindergarten teacher navigates new normal

As teachers continue to teach their students from home during the coronavirus outbreak it might be a little more challenging for some teachers than others.

Katie Porter, a kindergarten teacher at Prestonsburg Elementary, says the last few weeks have been unusual, to say the least.

“It is a scary situation especially if you are five and six. You are thinking oh my goodness what is going on."

Going from seeing her sweet students every day to now NTI packets and virtual learning.

“At home, it is about having those activities and having the fun stuff and making it fun to learn. Like for example, I have a math counting," said Porter. I made a YouTube page for my kindergarten group to see me. I video chat with them all the time too. So I try to just make the best out of it. I think that is kind of what you got to do in a situation like this."

Porter says more important than learning is keeping that connection with who she calls her "Kinder-babies."

“I wrote letters to them to make sure that they know I love and miss them because they see that in our like I’m cared for and I think once you establish that feeling that everything is gonna be OK then they got that feeling and can learn and they’re comfortable. “

She also says it helps to have other supportive teachers, principal, and superintendent.

“I’m with four other fabulous teachers thankfully and we have kind of gotten together and worked really hard to see what we can do and also our district," said Porter. “I am in it for the ride and I just look at the positives and make the best out of it."

Porter wanting to leave her students one important message.

“I am so proud of them how hard they are working and I love and miss them and I hope I get to see them very soon. “

It is a feeling that carries beyond the school walls.

The NTI student packets they are learning from can be accessed online, through the bus routes, or picked up at the school.