“I’m pretty tough. It about got me": 68-year-old beats coronavirus and is discharged from hospital

It was a big day at Baptist Health in Corbin as one of their COVID-19 patients was discharged.

68-year-old James Walters spent more than two weeks in the hospital.

"It's been an uphill battle," said Walters. “ Rough but the nurses took good care of me. They treated me like a baby I swear."

As he fought for his life he now says he has never experienced anything like it before.

“I’m pretty tough it about got me," said Walters.

Nurses and employees at the hospital celebrated the big milestone of being discharged with a celebration.

Sherrie Mays, Chief Nursing Officer, says this day has been a long time coming.

“I actually went in and talk to him a while ago. He’s excited about going home," said Mays. “To see someone walk out of here that was so critical during the time they were here is a miracle within itself."

As Walters passed through the halls filled with nurses he shook hands and thanked the ones who saved his life.

“Grateful. I’m truly grateful"

Officials with the hospital say this is the third COVID-19 patient that has been discharged.