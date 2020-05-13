Wolfe County community shows support for Elders

May is Elder Abuse Awareness Month something the Wolfe County Senior Citizens Center and Senior Citizen Center usually recognizes and celebrates.

This year's celebration was emotional and a little different in the form of a parade. Family and friends driving by to see their loved ones face in person.

Amy Prater, Rehabilitation Center Administrator, says it was a great day for the residents and their families.

“This year where they couldn’t come into the facility we thought we would be able to take their families to them," said Prater. "Some of them have not seen their loved ones in person for probably two months now so we wanted to give them the opportunity to do that."

As the residents lined the sidewalk with balloons and signs in hand and smiles on faces, the Wolfe County community did not disappoint those residents.

Dena Brooks, Director of Wolfe County Senior Citizens Center, says the support has been amazing.

“I’m just overwhelmed I guess. Just the community support that we had people show up to come and support us in this. I never dreamed that we would have this many people show especially with the rain," said Brooks.

Rain or shine it was a great day seeing the happiness shine bright on everyone's faces.

Officials with the rehabilitation center say they continue to follow social distancing guidelines and continue to stay healthy at home during the pandemic.