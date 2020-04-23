"I’m grateful for all the men and women in brown.": Parade honors local truck drivers

We hear about people stepping up to the plate in this time of need including doctors, nurses, and grocery store workers.

Cars lined the street for a parade Thursday morning to show their respect for another group of front line workers. Truck drivers.

Some gathered to show their support for their son, husband, or dad while others there just to support those drivers who have new heightened importance.

Paula Boggs showed up to show her appreciation for her son that is a UPS truck driver.

“To support my son who is a UPS driver and all the UPS employees who have worked every day through this coronavirus to get everybody the things they need," said Boggs. "He found his home at UPS and he loves it, and they’ve all been great to him. I’m grateful for all the men and women in brown."

From one frontline worker to another, Kentucky State Trooper Jody Sims came to show his support. He worked for UPS before joining KSP.

“Actually all the COVID-19 testing materials come through UPS so they are playing a vital role in what’s going on today throughout our communities are state and country and even the world," said Sims. "So many people are coming together in positive ways during this time and it just shows that the human spirit is still good."

As truck drivers continue to do their job, package by package, they are not only delivering supplies but hope in this uncertain time.

The Hazard UPS center delivers nearly 4,200 packages per day.