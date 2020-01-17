'I'm blessed': Kash Daniel kicks off signing tour in his hometown

Big Blue Nation came out in full force Friday night to welcome home one of their own.

Kash Daniel made his first stop on his Blue Roots Tour in Paintsville. Kids and adults lined up for autographs and pictures.

"It's awesome to have a local athlete like Kash to look up to around here. It's awesome for everybody that we all have somebody that comes from a small town like Paintsville and was a starter at UK. That's pretty awesome," said Alexis Stambaugh who is a senior at UPIKE.

Daniel graduated in December and is now preparing for the NFL.

He said being home in Paintsville makes him thankful for his dedicated hometown fans.

"It's funny and it's fun that these kids and everyone is here for me and sometimes it's overwhelming, so I'm blessed," said Daniel.

Daniel's tour will continue Saturday in Hazard at YPK Motorsports at 1 p.m. He will then travel to Pikeville for another signing at 6 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings.