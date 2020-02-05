'I'm afraid someone is going to get hurt,' Knox Co. neighbors fear rising waters

Knox County residents fear the continual rainfall as water levels have not crested and several roads became impossible to pass on Wednesday.

"I'm worried that someone is going to hurt. Someone might get to there and get hurt," said Zachary Mitchell. "I went to the local college and actually made some friends there. And, some of them got stuck down there. I actually had to go down there and pull them out because they didn't know."

Roads like California Hollow Road have been an issue for many years. It is something emergency management has brought up to the state numerous times.

"We've tried to do a mitigation project here and was not successful. But, we're going to keep trying for the folks here in Knox County," said Emergency Management Director Todd Owens.

California Hollow Road affects not only the 30 people living nearby but the hundreds that use the road to get to their homes.

Additional roads flooded on Wednesday were Maggie Cane Road and KY Hwy 1527.

"Maggie Cane Road is another road that we done a mitigation project on. And, uh, we seem to be moving forward with it. And, it's a road in articular that has no other outlet. There's only one way in, one way out and we've got 9 houses of folks that are basically trapped when the water gets up," said Owens.

