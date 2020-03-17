Illinois zoo treats animals to St. Patrick’s Day treats

One Irish blessing says “may the best day of your past be the worst day of your future.”

Animals at Brookfield Zoo enjoy shamrock-shaped treats for St. Patrick's Day. (Source: CNN)

Some zoo animals in Illinois are definitely living up to that and having one of their best days on St. Patrick’s Day.

They received shamrock-shaped treated from their caretakers at Brookfield Zoo on Tuesday.

The St. Patrick’s Day treats were made out of biscuit chow, unflavored gelatin and green food coloring.

Among the animals chomping the holiday treats were Norman the porcupine and Yolanda and Liliana, the Nigerian goats.

Lili and Celia, two great seals, had shamrock-shaped ice treats.

