'If we don’t open, the doors are going to be shut indefinitely' Clay County gym reopening on Monday

Governor Beshear announced phase 2 of reopening Kentucky on Thursday. Fitness centers are allowed to reopen on June 1.

Taye Napier, the owner of Clay County Fitness Center has decided to reopen on Monday.

“If we don’t open probably the doors are going to be shut indefinitely," Napier said.

He is struggling to financially stay afloat as nearly $12,000 worth of bills have flooded in.

“We can’t keep spending out money and taking in 90 percent less than we’re spending out," Napier said.

Napier argues a gym is essential for not only physical health, but also mental health.

“You can come to the gym and it’s a release and an outlet for you and get the blood pressure regulated," Napier said.

He told WYMT he is aware he needs to have guidelines in place. He said hand sanitizer will be next to each machine and members will be responsible for sanitizing the machines after each use.

He also said there would be no spotting and no 'super setting.' The gym will also be kept at 50 percent capacity and social distancing will be enforced.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep it safe and healthy in here," Napier said.

Napier said he discussed his plans with local officials.

“I didn’t want to hide and do it. I felt like there would be repercussions for that too," Napier said.

One of the officials he talked to was Senator Robert Stivers.

“I understand and I’m not being critical because no one has traveled down this road and it’s easy to armchair quarterback," Stivers said.

Stivers said he recognizes the financial strain and no one has all the right answers.

“It’s a shot in the dark and it’s hard to criticize anybody on either side of the argument right now," Stivers said.

Napier plans to open on Monday and be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. every day. He is considering changing his guidelines to only allowing gym members until June 1.