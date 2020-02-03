Iconic tribute racecar held in Mountain Arts Center display

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Recently, the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg received a new race car to display.
Located inside the Ranier Racing Museum, this car symbolizes one of the greatest rookie seasons of 1987.
Davey Allison won two races that year setting a record for "most rookie wins."
Allison held that record until 1999.
"We're super excited for this car. It is a piece of history. So it is really neat to have another car to rotate in here this year," said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell.
The MAC receives a new race car to display each year. The vehicle is usually cycled out every February.
You can take a look at it yourself Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. inside the MAC building.