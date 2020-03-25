Western Kentucky coal plant closes its doors

A coal plant in Western Kentucky is now closed, causing another hard blow to the coal industry.

President Trump and other top politicians fought to keep it open.

Last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close the last coal boiler at the Paradise Fossil Plant.

In February, the plant burned its last load of coal.

The closure is the latest of many coal plant shutdowns. Since 2010, 500 coal-burning units, or boilers, at power plants have been shut down, and no U.S. utility has plans to build a new coal-burning plant.