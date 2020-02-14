'I wasn't really expecting a flood, but it happened,' Knox Co. homeowners assess flood damage

On Friday, many people in Flat Lick spent their first dry day coming home for the first time or looking at all the damage the flooding caused to their homes.

"You know I really wasn't `expecting a flood. But it happened," said one homeowner. "I really wasn't worried about personal items in the house, as far as furniture wise. It was just my husband He's an above-the-knee amputee, recently. It's only been a year. And, I knew we would have to get a way to get him out."

That family, that wished to stay anonymous, had water and mud that estimated around a foot inside their home.

Others living in the area, like the Henderson family, had water in their home as well. They lost flooring in their living room in the process.

"The living room floor is destroyed. And then, back through the house is just warped up. We can make up for a while with it," said Anna Fay Hodge.

The family was just thankful their grand-daughter noticed the water before going to bed.

"She saved us really," said Henderson Hodge.

"We feel blessed that we got out unharmed and that the water didn't come in here no deeper than what it did," said Anna Fay Hodge.

Many homeowners are still waiting for FEMA to come back to give an estimate of the cost it will take to repair their homes.