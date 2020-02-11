'I was blessed by getting in trouble by the law': Nationally recognized recovery program saves lives

In Hindman, the Appalachian School of Luthiery is gaining national recognition for its Cultural Recovery program. The New York Times and CBS Evening News covered the school, but what they did not show you is what happens after people graduate from the program.

Graduating from Cultural Recovery in September of last year, Jeremy Haney is now an employee at the Troublesome Creek String Instrument Company.

"It's given me a chance to have independence, to stand on my own two feet and take care of myself," said Haney. His family grew up on social security. Never having to take care of himself, this was the start he wanted.

Born with spina bifida, this caused Haney to have physical limitations growing up.

"Due to that I was bullied in school, so right off the bat it made me feel less than."

Later on, he would continue to have back pain. A doctor prescribed opioids.

"One thing led to the next and one day I realized that I could not function without the narcotics," said Haney.

With no more refills, he began to search for an alternative.

"Methamphetamine being a real easy drug to get on the street, I thought well I'll just try that. I just knew I wanted to get high and I was going to do whatever it took to get it."

Now, 18 months sober this month, he is also a mentor sponsoring four others in recovery.

"I was blessed by getting in trouble by the law. If it had not been for that I probably would have been dead. To really realize that you are truly powerless over anything outside of you is a hard thing to grasp. By going up there and sponsoring guys, I not only help them, they help me more than I help them, for real," he said.

It reminds him of where he has come from and what he has been through.

"Because if you forget what you went through and the pain that you went through, you are not going to recover."

Although his new job is mostly about doing the same thing every day, each stage of building a stringed instrument can lead to a different problem.

"An addict is probably one of the smartest people alive because they wake up broke and yet they're able to get high and buy these drugs for hundreds of dollars a day," said Haney.

At the time, he didn't realize his experience would carry over into his career today.

"You never know your worth until you put effort into your life. It is really important to realize that you're worthy. You just got to put the work in."

Since Haney has done that, he sees life differently.

"Understanding who God is and having that conscious contact with God is what really helps you through. It will get you back on track and you have the rest of the steps to make yourself better."

Continuing the steps of recovery and still going to meetings, Hanley wants more out of life.

"See I don't only want to recover I want to be the best version of me I can be," he said.

Reminding everyone that once you put your mind to it, you can do it.