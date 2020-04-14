'I thought it was a tornado': Leslie County man loses garage full of memories of late stepfather

Thousands in the region are still without power, and many are having to clean up property damage from Sunday night's storms.

In Leslie County, the storms knocked out the power and caused thousands worth of damage to Kennith Purvis' home.

“I didn’t know what was going on I thought it was a tornado," said Purvis.

The wind ripped around his home and he felt like the walls were caving in on him.

"I felt the whole end of that trailer right there just kinda lift up and slam back down and that’s when I grabbed my dogs and got on the floor," said Purvis.

He could not see the damage until Monday morning. His brand new dog kennel was ripped apart, and pieces of the garage were scattered around the yard.

The loss of the garage hit Purvis the hardest.

“The memories in that garage too as me and daddy used to work in cars in it and me and papaw," said Purvis. "That’s what really hurts me the most is you know cause everything we’ve done in there and now it’s just all gone.”

His stepdad was Delbert "Curly" Whitehead, a city employee of Hyden who died in a car crash in October.

“This is his property. When he passed away he left all of it to me," said Purvis.

Through all the bad, he is trying to keep Curly's attitude.

“He’d always tell me to look at the good things about it," said Purvis.

He plans to rebuild the garage when he has enough money.

Purvis is still out of power and does not expect to have it back for a few more days.