'I think we were all terrified': Magoffin Co. native fighting on the front lines in Manhattan

As a first year internal medicine resident at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, Heath Ward, is on the front lines helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Something that is so novel, something that the entire world is trying to get a grasp around, the entire world you know all the hospitals and universities are trying to put out as much information and as much knowledge about it all at the same time. I think its a fascinating opportunity," said Ward.

In Manhattan, Ward's rotations would completely be cancelled.

"It went from kind of life how we knew it in the residency program to kind of being turned upside down."

At first, the vast spread caused by coronavirus was unknown.

"And still at that point we had no idea what we were dealing with, we had no idea how infectious this virus was," said Ward. "In the beginning of March still nobody was wearing masks in New York, even in the hospital."

Once the Center for Disease Control began releasing information on coronavirus such as its symptoms and spread, "We knew we would be one of the first places to have a case and it was just a matter of when. I think we were all terrified," said Ward.

Only one week of personal protective equipment guaranteed, per person. Nothing was promised. That is when Ward said the pressure set in.

"Anxiety I think was at an all time high because we did not know if it was going to be us that was going to be laying in that hospital bed. This general feeling of we are more susceptible than we ever have been."

And like many of his colleagues, he too contracted the virus.

"I just had some mild symptoms the body aches were pretty bad, diarrhea, congestion but no cough, no fever." Some of those colleagues did not survive.

The psychological and mental toll on his body, weighed him down, but he did not let that stop him from pressing on.

"Because we are there to help people, and it does not matter what it is that is, not we will help people with an asterisk."

Talking to his parents back in his hometown of Salyerville every day.

"You know what happened here in New York can happen anywhere and if it were to ravish a place like Eastern Kentucky like it did here in New York, it would take years and years and a lifetime to try to get over it," said Ward.

Hoping his family takes heads to his plea of caution, to stay home and to stay healthy.

