Spring preview? Warm temperatures ahead.

We will be in the 60s again today!

Today & Tonight

Most of us will wake up to much more comfortable conditions this morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s for a lot of us. Clouds will continue to increase as we go throughout the daytime hours, but we look to stay dry. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s. Overall, it looks like a good day to get outside before rain chances come back into the mountains tomorrow.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing in from the south keeping us nice and warm. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s for overnight lows. Rain chances return by the late hours overnight.

Extended Forecast

Have the rain gear ready to go by Tuesday. We will see scattered rain chances throughout the day. Highs stay in the mid-60s. By dinner time, the rain looks to start moving out of the area, giving us a slight break overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Rain chances continue Wednesday, as well. For now, models are showing a break for some of us in the morning hours before getting soggier in the afternoon hours as a second round of rain passes through. Temperatures will remain warm, in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s. Showers lighten up by the early morning hours on your Thursday.

We could see a few more stray pop-up showers throughout the day Thursday, but overall conditions look a lot lighter than the day before.

We dry out by Friday and sunshine returns to the mountains. Temperatures will cool down slightly but not much, with highs getting into the lower 60s.

We could be tracking more rain by the weekend, but we will keep an eye on that. For now, enjoy the nice Monday weather!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall