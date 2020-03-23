“I teach with my heart": Teachers continue to instruct kids while they stay home

Schools remain closed after Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement recommending all schools close until April 20th.

Most schools across the region almost look like it's summer break, seeing quiet hallways, empty classrooms and unoccupied desks.

Casey Huff is a teacher at Hindman Elementary and says the focus stays on the kids and continuing to instruct them from afar.

“As an educator, the kids are at the forefront. Obviously that’s who you’re thinking about. So making sure that they have access to everything," said Huff. “You know it’s one of those things, if you don’t use it you lose it. And you know we put a lot of time with these kids."

Each teacher and school offer their own approach, whether it is paper packets or Google classroom.

"For me, I just wanna make sure that we can continue somehow spark that and keep that rolling and keep that going," said Huff. “This could go for a while. So what I did is I sent a novel home with my reading students in sixth grade. I’ll post the questions that correlate with the chapters they are reading. So we are kind of all reading this novel together. We’re still a unit. We’re still a family but we’re just doing it from different places."

He remains optimistic and ready to see his kids again face-to-face, like many teachers, hoping that day comes soon.

“I teach with my heart. I love these kids. I really do. I go in there every day. I gave everything I got. So I’m gonna miss my kiddos but it is what it is and we just got to keep on keeping on."

Knott County schools are closed until April 20th and will wait for further direction from the governor and Kentucky Department of Education.