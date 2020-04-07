"I should not be here.": Man beats the odds after Coronavirus battle

A former Eastern Kentuckian and her husband tested positive for Coronavirus.

It was a very scary couple weeks for Geneva Coleman and her husband Mike. They were fighting the virus at home until Mike just couldn't anymore.

"I have an O2 sensor then when I put the O2 sensor on his finger and he was struggling and I could not get it to come up anywhere near where we needed it to be we realized he’s in trouble," said Geneva.

An ambulance ride to the hospital led to a 12 day ICU battle. She sat by her husband's side as she watched him receive a feeding tube, two invitations, and as he was put into a medically induced coma.

"Even though I had read everything this thing could do I was still naïve and not ready for the reality of how sick he was," said Coleman. “ I had to kiss him and say I love you I’ll see you on the other side of this not knowing if I would. “

The 67-year-old is post-stroke and has several pre-existing conditions including asthma and diabetes.

“Sadly I got very lonely in the room because he was just under and you could hear beep beep beep," said Coleman. "He says if you look at the statistics I should not be here."

They say with the power of God and an incredible medical staff he beat the odds.

"We give God the glory for this." “Let me tell you those ICU nurses I cannot say enough about them. They gear up they come in they do what they have to do."

Mike has an important message for others.

“Have hope look at me. I did come through this with God's grace but don’t take this lightly don’t play around."

