'How could that happen?': Community prepares to say goodbye to teen killed in animal attack

13-year-old Corey Godsey died in an animal attack Tuesday and details surrounding the incident are still extremely limited.

Courtesy: Hindman Funeral Services

While authorities are still investigating what exactly killed the teenager, the community is getting ready to say their goodbyes.

"Our people have responded very well to it, our phones have rung off the hook, [asking] how are they going to pay for it? How can they help the family? Our community responds very well to occasions like this," said Danny Terry, owner of Hindman Funeral Services.

Terry has the task of running the visitation and funeral for the Godsey family.

"It always hurts me, from children, from little babies all the way. It's just not supposed to happen. Parents aren't supposed to bury their children," said Terry.

When he first heard the news he was at a basketball game in Pikeville with much of the Knott County community. As news of the event was the talk of the bleachers, one thought went through his mind.

"Of course I said, how could that happen in Knott County, you know?" said the funeral home owner.

While this is a situation no one wants to be involved in, Terry is impressed with how the community is responding.

"That's the way our mountain people are raised. People are generally are good people and we still got some good people here and they prove it in times like this," Terry said.

Donations are not just pouring in from Knott County - they are coming in from counties away.

"A little while ago a man came from Barbourville," said Terry, remembering a donation he got just minutes before our interview. "He said 'the teachers and employees at the school have raised a thousand dollars and we want to give it to you for the little boy's funeral.'"

Corey Godsey's viewing is set for Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. and his funeral is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Hindman Funeral Services Chapel.