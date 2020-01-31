'I miss him so much': Mother begs for help finding son who vanished 3 weeks ago

Friday Tammy Blevins sat on her porch, worried and visibly shaken as she recalled how her son went missing.

"I'm very worried about my child. I don't know what to do," Blevins said, crying.

On January 10, Will Hill went missing. The 33-year-old marine has not been seen or heard from since.

"It's very hard not to know where your children are... even when they're grown, they're still your children, no matter how old they are," she said.

Will has three children and a wife. His family says he has never vanished like this before.

"It's a hard thing for them. It's a hard thing for all of us, especially the children," she added. "I've done everything I can think of. The police report. I've called the emergency services, hospitals, jails."

Blevins said Will has been home for about five years after touring overseas.

"He's a very joyful person. Everyone loves him. He's a joy to be around. He always makes you laugh. You have such a good time around him. He's just a very outgoing person," she said.

Blevins has filed a report with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department. If you have any information about his disappearance, you can call (606) 549-6006.

"He's very, very missed. If he doesn't know that I want him to know that. That I miss him so much and his kids miss him. We all miss him and we just want him to come home," she added, still crying.

