'I have been flooded 4 times': Flood victims concerned about possibility of more heavy rain

It has been three weeks since major flooding hit Southeastern Kentucky. Those in harder-hit areas such as Harlan County are still cleaning up. With the possibility of heavy rain on the way, some are concerned.

Anthony Seals is one of those concerned tenants. He has lived in the Tremont trailer park for a little less than a year. Moving from Virginia, he came to Harlan County for a new start, leaving everything behind.

"When I walked in and seen everything the first thing that hit me was, 'not again,'" said Seals. "Everything was just everywhere."

Knowing that this area will likely be flooded again, Seals feels lost.

The cost of cleaning his trailer alone, replacing lost items and a new deposit would be nearly impossible.

"I really cannot afford to go anywhere else right now. I hope it does not flood again," he said.

Thinking that same thought is the landlord of the trailer park, Tony Taylor.

"I have been flooded four times here. They have been through four floods so it is amazing that the trailers are still here," he said with a chuckle, just grateful he still has property to take care of.

"This is the way I pay my bills and make a living and I gotta get back in here and get them done. I cannot sit around and wait on nobody to help me," said Taylor.

If it were not for his tenants' help, he would have been alone.

"I would have a hard time getting this stuff back," Taylor added.

As fans line the walls, water still seeps in. They are grateful for the help they did receive.

For God's Glory Ministries was able to reach more than 200 people in one day, with only a congregation of 20.

"Kind of what is so amazing about being able to reach out, God does not have to have big numbers to work with, just looking for somebody willingly," said Pastor Jamie Roberts.

Their food pantry was running low around the time of flooding, but they received an unexpected donation.

"We are not a big ministry but God has really blessed us," he said. "Knowing that God is choosing to use such a little ministry to reach so many, sometimes it just puts you at - wow. You do not know what to do except cry."

While no one is certain of what is to come or what to do, they know they have each other.

Pastor Jamie Roberts said if anyone needs food, even if you are not a flood victim, they have plenty. You can reach him at 1(606) 275-0292.

