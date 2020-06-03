'I do not want to catch it and take it home to my family': Farmers take extra precautions on the market

Kentucky is home to more than 150 farmers' markets. These markets not only provide fresh produce but produce directly from farms of our neighbors.

As businesses return to 'business as usual', the farmers' market is a task all its own.

At the intersection of Highway 15 where Perry and Breathitt County meet, Mike Johnson of Johnson's Fresh Fruit and Vegetables prepares for a busy day at the farmers market.

"You know we are interacting with a lot of people," said Johnson as he wiped down his area with a Clorox wipe.

New social distancing and guidelines were put into place to help not only customers but farmers.

"We are not letting people handle it...wiping down with sanitizing wipes and washing our hands," he said.

Johnson knowing how difficult it can be to handle money and fresh produce, and has made his own hand washing station.

"When you get a break just turn the nob, get you some soap and let the water drip into a bucket so you do not contaminate the ground," said Johnson.

Signs posted remind customers to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer. Market organizers and farmers and required to wear masks.

"I do not want to catch it and take it home to my family and I do not want to spread it to my customers."

It? The coronavirus.

"Without customers feeling safe to come to the market, I might as well stay home," he said.

Which is what some farmers are doing, but not by choice. They are taking advantage of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

"That will provide direct payments to producers impacted by the pandemic," said Reed Graham, Agriculture and Resource Agent in Breathitt County, "It is direct payment to farmers who really need it."

Covering the costs of lost specialty crops including livestock.

Making going back to 'business as usual' a little bit easier.

