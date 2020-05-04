I-79 in West Virginia reopened after tractor trailer crash

Northbound lanes of I-79 that were closed Monday morning due to an accident have been reopened, dispatchers said.

Crews said traffic is now moving smoothly as they continue to work to remove spilled diesel fuel off of the shoulder of the road after a tractor trailer rolled over.

Metro dispatchers said an early morning tractor trailer rollover shut down both northbound lanes of a major interstate.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along I-79 north near Elkview.

Dispatchers said there were injuries because of the crash, but conditions of anyone injured is unknown.

Both northbound lanes of I-79 are shut down.

I-79 N is closed at Big Chimney. Drivers need to taken Rt. 119 to Frame Rd. to get back on I-79 N.