I-75 shut down in Central Kentucky after bomb threat

Updated: Fri 3:41 AM, Apr 10, 2020

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Update

Police say they have reopened I-75 to all traffic.

Original Story
Kentucky State Police say they have shut down I-75 to both directions of traffic due to a bomb threat.

Out sister station WKYT reports that police got a call of a bomb threat from an unknown person. Police found a suspicious package off of I-75 at exit 87.

KSP, Richmond Police and the Richmond Fire Department all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more about the situation.

 