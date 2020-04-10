I-75 shut down in Central Kentucky after bomb threat

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Update
Police say they have reopened I-75 to all traffic.
Original Story
Kentucky State Police say they have shut down I-75 to both directions of traffic due to a bomb threat.
Out sister station WKYT reports that police got a call of a bomb threat from an unknown person. Police found a suspicious package off of I-75 at exit 87.
KSP, Richmond Police and the Richmond Fire Department all responded to the scene.
This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more about the situation.