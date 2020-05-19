I-75 partially shut down after Lexington semi crash

Crews are currently on the scene of a semi crash on I-75 in Lexington this morning.

Our sister station WKYT has a crew on the scene of the crash, which happened near exit 115. They report that it appears the semi went through the median wall.

The Lexington Police Department says six vehicles were involved in the crash, one semi and five passenger cars.

I-75 northbound is completely shut down in the area, while the left side of the southbound lane is also shut down.

The trucker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We do not know the condition of the others involved in the crash. Officers say they expect the road to be shut down for at least a few hours.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.