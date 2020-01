Update

Officials say all lanes of Interstate 75 are back open.

Original Story

The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Laurel County due to a semi fire.

Our sister station WKYT reports that the semi caught on fire around 4 a.m Thursday just north of Corbin, near the 29-mile marker.

Officers say a detour is set up at exit 38 near London. Crews say they expect the closure to last until around 6:30 a.m