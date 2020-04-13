'This is just a bitter blow:' Hyden park floods a week after cleanup ended from February flood

As many counties across our region experienced storm damage Sunday night, the City of Hyden has to worry about flooding as well.

"We thought we were pretty safe from floods until this happened," said Carol Joseph, the City of Hyden Mayor.

After two to three inches of rain, the Middle Fork of the Kentucky River flooded River Front Park.

"It was disappointing on the count of we had just paid to get all the debris cleaned up from the last flood and we were going to start working on it this week to prepare for our summer programs for when the quarantine is over," said Joseph.

Joseph heard the winds Sunday night and thought she would wake up to major wind damage, but she never expected to see the park underwater.

"I worried about everybody in town but I had no idea we would have a flood when I got up this morning," said Joseph.

The park had been flooded back in February. Joseph filed with FEMA and is still waiting for a judgement.

"We were in the process of getting estimates and finding how much it would cost and then some of the work we can do ourselves and we were prepared to start doing that, we were actually going to start this week but now we won't be able to," said Joseph.

Thankfully, the only cleanup they completed was clearing debris and mud. They had not started sanitizing or repainting.

"The virus kept us from repainting and doing all the things we had to do to get the park ready to go so it didn't ruin all that again so we just have to start over and we have hope," said Joseph.

The park has been closed since the February flood and is now closed due to COVID-19.

Joseph hopes to be able to sanitize and repaint soon to reopen the park this summer.