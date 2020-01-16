Hwy. 15 closed in Knott Co. following rockslide

Are you traveling along Hwy. 15 in Knott County Thursday afternoon? If so, we have a traffic alert we need to tell you about.

Hwy. 15 is closed following a rockslide.

The rockslide is about 500 feet from the intersection of Hwy. 160.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tell us the road will be closed between four and five hours.

The rockslide caused a water line to burst.

Road crews cannot move rocks until the water is off.

Drivers are able to get around the rockslide because the intersection is not closed.

We will continue to update this story.