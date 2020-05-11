'Are the numbers really low or do we just not know?': Corbin Arena prepares for COVID-19 testing, hundreds of spots available

Governor Beshear is ramping up COVID-19 testing across the state. More than 50 locations are now available.

Corbin is preparing for Kroger's drive-thru testing beginning on Tuesday.

As of Monday, Laurel, Knox and Whitley Counties have less than 50 cases combined.

“We really in the Tri-County area we have upwards of 150,00 people," said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.

Health officials are wondering if the numbers are truly that low, or if they are unaware of many cases.

“The concern is we have a population of people with a lot of pre-existing conditions in the community and we wanna make sure that we’re not missing something really important to our community," said Marcy Rein, the public health director at Whitley County Health Department.

Rein says this makes the testing in Corbin very important for the region.

"They want to really get a feel for how widespread it is in the community," said Razmus.

The testing is by appointment only. People can sign up online or by phone. They have the capacity to test more than 400 people each day.

“You’ll never get out of your vehicle and as far as I understand they’ll give you the swab to actually do the testing yourself and then they’ll take it back from you," said Rein.

Most of the testing happening in the area is by appointment only.

“The hospital has been doing testing since the very beginning but you’ve had to have a doctor's order," said Razmus.

Now, Governor Beshear is asking people to drive the extra mile to be tested.

“He said within a 100-mile radius is what they are looking for so we really need the people in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to come down and take the time to get this test, so we really get a good idea of what’s going on in Southeastern Kentucky," said Razmus.

The testing is available Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

