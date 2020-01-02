Hundreds of bills to consider: Lawmakers return to Frankfort next week

State lawmakers will have hundreds of bills to consider when they come back to Frankfort next week.

But the budget is always the big item, and usually the most divisive. During the next three and a half months, legislators will tackle a number of issues.

"This is going to be something different for everyone," said Democratic Representative Angie Hatton. "No one really knows what to expect."

For the first time in modern history, there is a Republican majority in both the House and Senate with a Democratic governor. Rep. Hatton believes they can find common ground, saying the hot button issues are in the minority this year.

"Economic development, access to jobs, keeping taxes low, health care, education issues. Every Kentuckian wants the same thing in that regard," she said.

Hundreds of bills have been pre-filed. Some of those include potential laws dealing with sports wagering, taxes or restrictions on vaping, changes to charter schools laws and possibly medical marijuana.

"Well, medical marijuana, I think there is an appetite for that. Don't think we are quite ready to talk about recreational marijuana yet," Hatton said.

Governor Andy Beshear will likely present his proposal in late January. He has promised teacher raises will be included.

"I think if that's the governor's priority, he will do what is necessary. That remains a priority for the legislature," Hatton added.

Lawmakers will gavel in at noon on Tuesday and by law must adjourn at midnight April 15th.

We tried to get statements from the House Speaker and Senate President, who are both Republicans, but neither responded to our requests.