Hundreds of additional spots available for Ashland COVID testing site

Starting Tuesday, a mass COVID-19 testing site will be available in the Ashland area.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the site in partnership with Kroger Health on Wednesday and said Sunday hundreds of additional spots have been added.

Testing will be Tuesday May 5 to Thursday May 7 at the ACTC campus on Technology Drive off the Industrial Parkway.

On Tuesday, 250 additional spots have been made available for the drive-up testing. On Wednesday, 350 slots were added, and 369 spots are ready for sign ups on Thursday.

Beshear said his office was working on opening a site there when State Senator Robin Webb (D-Carter) asked him to open a site in the area.

"This is an area we know has been hit and there's an area surrounding it where we haven't had enough tested," Beshear said. "Please take advantage of it, local leaders please reach out and push people to come get tested."

To sign up for the tests, click here.