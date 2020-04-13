Hundreds in Floyd County still without power and water

After storms and strong gusts of wind on Sunday night, Highway 122 in Floyd County was shut down most of the day on Monday.

The road from McDowell to Wheelwright was closed due to multiple power lines, poles and trees scattered in the street. The last update from Kentucky Power stated that 3,276 were still without power.

"The power is going to be out through at least tonight for the majority of the folks that are currently without power maybe into tomorrow and tomorrow afternoon so were telling people to prepare for tonight," said Robbie Williams Floyd County Judge Executive.

The road was also closed due to a mainline water break.

"You know we're working with it as much as we can you know we haven't got to talk to a lot of customers because they don't have any power or water I mean we have no way to get ahold of them," said Randy Conley Project Manager with Southern Water.

Conley estimates there are 225-300 people in Floyd County still without water.

Williams says if your home was damaged in the storm you should contact the Judge's office at 606-886-9193.

Highway 122 has since been reopened.