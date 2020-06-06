Hundreds gather in Morehead to peacefully protest racial injustice

Protesters in Morehead banded together saying their small town is just as outraged as larger cities over racial injustice and want to see a change.

Photo Credit: WYMT

Sister station WKYT reports hundreds of people protested near downtown and later marched through Main Street. The demonstration stayed peaceful.

Speakers shared personal journeys with racism hoping each chant could help create change.

"Is this community going to be complicit and not act?," said protester Bellande Bertrand. "Every day, every week, and every month are we going to stand for what is right and each other especially people that don't look like you?"

Morehead Police assisted protesters by safely shutting down Main Street for the event.

Morehead State Men's Basketball Coach Preston Spradlin also attended the event.

"There is a lot of love, there is a lot of family in this community and to come out and show support for something like this especially here in Eastern Kentucky where we don't have a lot of minority representation but we are still able to show a strong support so this is really great to see," said Spradlin.

The protest also held a moment of silence to remember the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.