Humane Society receives another surviving horse from strip job shooting site

An official from the Kentucky Humane Society said they received another horse survivor from the free-roaming herd that was shot in Floyd County.

The horse was captured by Dumas Rescue. Dumas Rescue is a local rescue facility in Eastern Kentucky that is working to capture the remaining horses from the herd.

The filly is believed to be the daughter of Hope, the pregnant mare who was rescued in late December, and sister to Knox, the weanling colt.

All three horses are at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Dumas Rescue was about to capture the last three survivors from the herd on Saturday, when someone shot an automatic rifle in the distant that spooked the horses.



