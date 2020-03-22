Human remains found in Jackson County identified as missing man

Officials from Kentucky State Police post 7 said a death investigation is underway after human remains were found in Jackson County.

Kentucky State Police were called out just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday when they received a tip about possible human remains found in the area of Old Island City Road.

Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency also responded.

After a search, officials found the remains of 70 year old Elijah Rader of Annville, Ky. Officials said Rader has been missing since January 31, 2020. An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning.

Elijah Rade was initially reported missing to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office. Officials from Kentucky State Police said they as well as Jackson County deputies have been following up on leads and tips over the past two months.

Officials said they will release more information on their investigation into Rader’s death as it becomes available.

