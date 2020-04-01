Step-by-step instructions: How you can help local healthcare workers stay protected

Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs your help in keeping healthcare workers protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

They are asking for donations of facemasks, which can be made at home.

You can make two sizes: adult or child.

Here are the basic instructions:

Items needed:

--100 percent cotton fabric, different prints are nice

--Rope elastic or beading cord elastic (you may also use 1/8" flat elastic)

--Cut the elastic 7" long and tie a knot at each end (DO NOT knot the ends of the flat)

Instructions:

1. Put right sides of cotton fabric together

-Cut 9x6 (adult) or 7.5x5 (child)

2. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.

3. Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corners and sew a few stitches forward and back.

4. Now sew across the top to the mask of the next corner. Again, put elastic with the edge out.

5. Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.

6. Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5" to 2" open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.

7. Pin 3 tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction.

8. Sew around the edge of the mask twice.

**Be sure fabric design is placed horizontally.

You can bring your donations to the front entrance of the hospital and leave it outside. Look for the signage.

Need more help? ARH posted these instructions to Facebook, along with pictures to guide you along. You read those below: