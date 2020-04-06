How to protect your pets from the coronavirus

A four-year-old female tiger from the Bronx Zoo in New York City contracted the coronavirus on Sunday.

"It's not one we have considered in the past that's caused problems so to find it animals now yes that is a new discovery," said Veterinarian Dr. William Hagans.

Animals that test positive for the coronavirus differ from what is found in humans.

"It is a newer strain that we have little information about, so that is still in research and still in discovery on whether they can get that same virus that we have," said Hagans.

Since the tiger tested positive for the coronavirus, how do you keep your pet safe?

"The only thing that you can do is limit access have someone else feed," said Hagans.

If you test positive for the virus it is recommended you give your pet a bath.

"Others shouldn't be petting your dog, your cat because the surface contaminant on them is going to be in their fur," said Hagans.

You can contact Town and Country Animal Clinic

here.