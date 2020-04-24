How to protect your pet during the COVID-19 pandemic

This week, reports came out about two house cats in News York becoming sick from COVID-19.

Sister station WKYT talked to a veterinarian Friday about what people should be aware of when it comes to their family pets.

While it cannot be confirmed, it is not likely that animals can transmit COVID-19.

"More than likely these are the owners probably making the cats sick, not the cats transmitting it. The CDC and the KVMA and the American Veterinarian Association are all on board that they do not feel like there's a concern that your pets can transmit this to you," said Dr. Bruce Burklett, the head veterinarian at Somerset Animal Hospital.

He says you should take caution for your pets just as you do for yourself.

"Just use common sense. You need to social distance your pets. If you have cats you need to keep them inside. If you walk your dog, social distance your dogs away from other dogs- 6 foot," Dr. Burklett said.

He also says to have an emergency plan in case you become sick and need someone to take care of your pet.