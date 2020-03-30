How less air travel impacts weather observations

Airplanes do more than carry people and cargo. They play a role in our weather observations as well.

Now with many airplanes grounded to the coronavirus pandemic. That is having an impact on how these observations are collected.

Airplanes collect weather observations such as temperature and wind direction, but with a sharp reduction in air travel, there is a sharp reduction in these weather observations.

"So as of right now the GFS, the American model, has lost about a third of its aircraft observations this month compared to late February," said Mark Jarvis, Senior Forecaster at NWS Lousiville.

The weather conversations are beneficial to getting short term forecast models up and running.

"About one third of the obs that go into a model to hot start it and get it going are aircraft based. So that does, that can result in some forecast accuracy decrease, especially in the short term. 12 to 36 hours you might see that in some situations. Not all," said Jarvis.

While airplane observations may be lacing, we still have GOES satellites, NWS weather balloon launches and more to give us insight into the current state of the atmosphere.

"We have about 90-100 sites that launch balloons twice a day. Usually at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., so those are going up. But on severe weather days, we can launch balloons every 6 hours if need be. So, there's still plenty of data flying into the models even with the reduction in aircraft data," said Jarvis.

Jarvis says that while the short term models may see a decrease in accuracy, there has not been an impact to the long term models.