Which is worse: Coronavirus versus this year's flu strains

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - WYMT and our sister station WKYT  have both received many calls from viewers asking about how the flu compares to COVID-19.

As of now, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported 146 flu-related deaths since late September.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 171 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 since early March.

This means COVID-19 has killed more people in a month and a half than the flu killed in the last 6 months.

 