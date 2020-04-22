Which is worse: Coronavirus versus this year's flu strains

WYMT and our sister station WKYT have both received many calls from viewers asking about how the flu compares to COVID-19.

Our sister station dug into this and has an answer to those questions.

As of now, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported 146 flu-related deaths since late September.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 171 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 since early March.

This means COVID-19 has killed more people in a month and a half than the flu killed in the last 6 months.