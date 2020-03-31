How Gov. Andy Beshear's travel restriction order impact Kentucky's border towns

During Monday's daily COVID-19 address to Kentucky, Governor Beshear warned that people who travel out of state for unnecessary reasons will have to quarantine for two weeks upon returning to the Commonwealth.

Sister-station WKYT reports this could have a serious impact in communities like Williamsburg in Whitley County. Williamsburg sits near the border between Kentucky and Tennessee, with many people on both sides crossing daily for work.

Governor Beshear's order provides little specification as to how to regulate this.

With large numbers of cases in both states, nobody wants to further the spread on either side of the border because of travel.

But many in Whitley County work as nurses and paramedics in Tennessee, while the grocery stores in Williamsburg are among the closest for some living in Tennessee.

Those examples are among the few exceptions, but how do local leaders know who is crossing "just because" and how do they put a stop to it?

“Are you going to send your officers down to the Tennessee border and say 'stop, what are you doing?,' said Williamsburg's Mayor Harrison. "There’s no way I don’t need my officers down at the border when I need them here.”

Mayor Harrison says he reached out to Governor Beshear's office Tuesday morning to get some direction on handling this situation.

