How ambulance crews are protecting patients during COVID-19

Ambulance crews in Laurel County are taking extra steps when it comes to protecting patients who use their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once crews return from a call, they begin to disinfect their trucks and personal protective equipment.

"So what we do, so we don't transmit it to anybody else especially our crews because they spend the most time back there so disinfecting is the most important," said the captain of Ambulance Inc.of Laurel County, David King.

Workers are checked before their shift begins.

"Every day the crews come in the first thing that happens is they get their temperature took," explained King. "They're actually asked a question of do they have any symptoms if they have a normal temperature they come right in and start checking their trucks," said King.

The process of wearing personal protective equipment adds time but is worthwhile.

"We treat every patient as if they do have this which would be, you know, full mask, gown the whole thing," said King.

As cases have grown in the county, so have precautions.

"What we don't want people to do is feel like they can't call because whether the hospitals or the way the hospitals are now or they think we aren't capable, we are," said King.

King ensures the safety of patients who ride in an ambulance.