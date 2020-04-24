Housing Development Alliance offers emergency repairs free of charge

In response to the recent wind storm, some homeowners need repairs but may have no insurance or not know how to begin the damage assessment process.

The Housing Development Alliance has teamed up with special funding and a grant to provide emergency home repairs in Perry, Knott, Leslie or Breathitt County

"Typically the storm damage is pretty visible but not always," said Executive Director of the Housing Alliance, Scott McReynolds. "This is kind of unique we got a little bit of flexibility from a funder."

Allowing them to make repairs faster and safely, while still social distancing.

"We will be focusing on exterior work," said McReynolds. Allowing them to do patch work until after the pandemic to complete interior damage.

These repairs will come in the form of a grant to homeowners, meaning no repayment is needed. "Some homeowners can not afford home insurance so this is a way of helping them."

One home in Perry County, major damage done to the roof above her kitchen, needing a tarp to stop further damage. Repairs would be costly.

"It could be up to seven, eight, nine, ten thousand dollars," says McReynolds.

"Homeowners do have to sign an agreement if they sell their house in the next five years, they may have to pay some of that money back."

McReynolds says not only is it a great way to be able to give back by using a grant, but the 15 families they are helping are truly grateful.

If you live in Letcher, Pike, or Knott County as well you can contactH.OM.E.S. Inc on there Facebook page for emergency repairs.

https://www.facebook.com/homeseky/