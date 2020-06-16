Advertisement

House subpoenas Justice Dept lawyers over politicization

In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP)
In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP) (GIM)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have subpoenaed two Justice Department lawyers to testify before the Judiciary Committee about the politicization of the agency in the Trump administration, the committee’s chairman said Tuesday.

The subpoenas set up a potential showdown between Congress and Attorney General William Barr about whether the prosecutors would be allowed to appear before the committee and what they would be permitted to discuss.

The subpoenas were announced Tuesday for Aaron Zelinsky, a career Justice Department prosecutor who worked on cases as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, including the case against Trump ally Roger Stone, and John Elias, a career official in the department's antitrust division.

Zelinsky was one of the four lawyers who prosecuted Stone and quit the case after the Justice Department overruled them and said it would take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for the president’s longtime ally and confidant. He currently works in the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

"The Attorney General — who cites his busy schedule as a basis for refusing to appear before the House Judiciary Committee but has made time for multiple television interviews — may have abdicated his responsibility to Congress, but the brave men and women of our civil service have not," the committee's chairman, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Nadler said the committee wants to hear from prosecutors and former department officials who "will speak to the lasting damage the President and the Attorney General have inflicted on the Department of Justice." He said in a statement that Zelinsky could shed additional light on the circumstances surrounding the Stone case and Elias can speak about "improperly motivated activity" in the antitrust division.

Whether or not line prosecutors can testify about internal department matters without permission remains the subject of legal dispute, though other Trump administration officials who have been subpoenaed by Congress and want to comply with the demands have done so. Barr told the AP last year that the Justice Department would seek to block any attempt by Congress to subpoena members of the special counsel’s team.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the subpoenas.

A former official — Donald Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush and is a frequent critic of Barr — is also scheduled to appear before the committee at the June 24 hearing.

Stone was convicted in November on all seven counts of an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

He was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to be convicted on charges brought as part of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Before his Feb. 20 sentencing, the Justice Department leadership backed away from its initial recommendation just hours after Trump tweeted his displeasure at the recommendation of up to nine years in prison, saying it had been too harsh. Trump’s tweeting led to a brief flare-up between him and Barr.

Stone was sentenced to serve more than three years in prison plus two years’ probation and a $20,000 fine. He’s scheduled to report to prison by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Gloomy weather continues Thursday and Friday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Gloomy skies and rain chances continue as we end out the workweek. Some better weather moves in for the weekend!

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

National

Escaped wallaby named ‘Surprise’ on the loose in Colo. neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
The marsupial’s name – fittingly, it turns out – is “Surprise.” He went missing two weeks ago from the Zoology Foundation sanctuary in Larkspur, Colorado.

Regional

Police: Possible overdose leads to crash at Kentucky/Virginia state line

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Witnesses told police they saw the driver sit a gas station for some time before his car starting moving into the road, hitting a high wall.

Regional

VDH: 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; first case reported in Dickenson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health reported 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Police, family searching for missing Pike County man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re told Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville was last seen at his house on Northgate Drive several days ago.

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for wanted felon in Floyd County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Christopher Hayden was already wanted on charges of burglarizing a local business and then failing to appear in court after being released on bond.

Sports

Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

National

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
Media outlets, including AdAge and AdWeek, reported that the name and imagery on the 131-year-old brand of pancake syrup and mix will change, though it’s not yet known to what.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man dies in Pulaski County fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
No word on what led to the fire.

National

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

Updated: 9 hours ago
The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.